Lok Sabha polls | Palaniswami says government employees and teachers should teach DMK a lesson

April 07, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 12:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMK Government not only failed to resume the Old Pension Scheme but also delayed the revision of Dearness Allowance by about six months, Palaniswami said

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at an election rally in Tiruchi on April 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The State Government employees and teachers would teach the ruling DMK a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections over its electoral assurances in the past it did not implement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on April 7.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the message of DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to government employees and teachers that the financial scenario in Tamil Nadu would improve if the INDIA bloc won the Lok Sabha polls.

It is an illusion to say that the DMK alliance looks stronger: Palaniswami

Over the past three years, the ruling DMK Government had not fulfilled any of the assurances in its election manifesto made to government employees, teachers, doctors, health and transport workers, Mr. Palaniswami charged.

Instead, representatives of associations of doctors, nurses, teachers, State Government employees and transport workers, who staged protests were transferred and were arrested, Mr. Palaniswami claimed.

The DMK Government not only failed to resume the Old Pension Scheme but also delayed the revision of Dearness Allowance by about six months, the former Chief Minister pointed out.

Recalling the steps taken by the erstwhile AIADMK regime, Mr. Palaniswami said: “Just before casting your postal vote, I appeal to the government employees and teachers who would be involved in election duty, to think about the hollow promises made by the DMK Government.”

