Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha Election Results: Tamil Nadu at a glance

The DMK and its allies won all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, giving no seat to the AIADMK and the BJP.

Updated - June 06, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 04:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai

DMK supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai | Photo Credit: PTI

The DMK and its allies trumped the BJP and the AIADMK with the DMK winning 22 seats, Congress winning nine, VCK, CPI and CPI (M) winning two each, MDMK and IUML winning one each.

The AIADMK’s one seat in Theni that it won in 2019 was taken by the DMK this year. DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan won with a margin of 2,78,825 votes. AIADMK candidate V.T. Narayanasamy came third, and the difference between Tamilselvan’s and his votes was 4,15,906. The second place was bagged by AMMK leader T.T.V Dhinakaran.

Also read: PMK loses its NDA bet, comes second in one seat, third in 8 seats, fourth in 1 seat

The CPI won the Nagapattinam seat for the eighth time since 1957 with V. Selvaraj defeating G. Surjith Shankar of the AIADMK by a margin of 2.08 lakh votes. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam contested as an Independent candidate with BJP support from Ramanathapuram. He lost to IUML’s  Nawaz Kani by a margin of around 1.66 lakh votes.

In Kanyakumari, which the BJP won in 2014, Congress candidate Vijaykumar won by a margin of 1.79 lakh votes. The BJP’s candidate and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan came in second.

In the 10 constituencies that saw a direct fight between the DMK, AIADMK and the BJP, the DMK won all constituencies.

Namakkal was won by 29.1 thousand votes, but other constituencies were won by a margin of over one to three lakh votes. The BJP came in second in four of the 10 seats. This includes Coimbatore, where BJP State President K. Annamalai lost by a margin of 1.18 lakh votes.

Even as the BJP failed to win any seat in the State, it increased its vote share to 11.24%. This is up from 3.66% in 2019. The party’s vote share is the highest it has ever recorded in the State after 7.14% in 1999. The INC was close behind with a 10.67% vote share.

Of the 21 incumbent candidates that contested in the elections, all won except the BJP incumbent T. Paarivendhar from the Perambalur seat.

