Election results 2024: Coimbatore elects DMK candidate as MP after 28 years

Coimbatore elected a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate as its Member of Parliament after almost 28 years.

Ganapathi P. Rajkumar of the DMK polled 5,68,200 of the total 13,73,529 votes. With 4,50,132 votes, K. Annamalai of the Bharatiya Janata Party got 1.18 lakh votes less than the winning candidate. AIADMK’s Singai Ramachandran got 2,36,490 votes.

In the 24 rounds of counting of votes on Tuesday, the DMK candidate was leading from the first round and the difference in the votes polled between Mr. Rajkumar and Mr. Annamalai widened as the counting progressed.

Coimbatore saw a three-cornered contest in the Lok Sabha elections this year covering six Assembly segments (Coimbatore north, Coimbatore south, Palladam, Sulur, Koundampalayam, and Singanallur) and registered 64.81 % voting.

Mr. Annamalai posted on X late Tuesday evening that the BJP will “double our efforts to win your love and mandate in the future” and said that the 4.5 lakh voters who voted for him had “bestowed their faith in the NDA and BJP TN”.

Mr. Ramachandran shared a video message thanking all those who had cast their vote for him and everyone who had exercised their democratic right by voting. He also said that his service for the public will continue though he had lost this elections.

