Election Results 2024: PMK loses its NDA bet, comes second in one seat, third in 8 seats, fourth in 1 seat

Updated - June 05, 2024 12:59 am IST

Published - June 05, 2024 12:45 am IST - Chennai

Udhav Naig
Udhav Naig

Sowmiya Anbumani during a campaign in Dharmapuri. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The PMK’s gamble of competing in 10 constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as part of the National Democratic Alliance has not paid off as it has lost in all seats.

The defeat of the PMK’s star candidate, Sowmiya Anbumani, came as a shock for many of its supporters. She lost to the DMK’s A. Mani by a margin of 21,300 votes. While Ms. Sowmiya, wife of PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, secured 411367 votes, Mr. Mani polled 432667 and AIADMK’s Dr. R. Asokan polled 293629, securing the third spot.

In the seats that it contested in, the PMK polled a total of 17,60,418 votes as of 6.45 pm on Tuesday. The party came third in Arakkonam, Arani, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Salem and Villupuram, fourth in Kallakurichi.

Congratulating Mr. Mani, she said that the defeat had shown that the PMK had to do more work in Dharmapuri. “I wanted to work for everyone – those who voted for me and those who haven’t voted for me and ensure development for all. I had plans of doing many things for the people, if I had won. Over 4 lakh voters have voted for me. I will continue to work for them,” she said, adding, “Since I have lost, I feel that we may have to protest to ensure development.”

