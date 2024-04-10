Symbols allocated to contesting candidates in Mysuru

April 10, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Election officials have allocated various symbols for the 18 candidates contesting the elections from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

While BJP and Congress candidates Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and M. Lakshmana have been given their respective party symbols of lotus and hand, the other candidates too have been allocated different symbols.

According to a note from Election Officer of Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, Kadamba Naa Ambarish of Karnataka Janatha Paksha has been given jackfruit symbol, H.K. Krishna of Karunaadu Party has been given the symbol of a batsman, Samajwadi Janata Party (Karnataka) candidate H.M. Nanjundaswamy has been given the tiller, while Karnataka Rashtra Samithi candidate M.S. Praveen has been given a battery torch as a symbol.

Similiarly, A.G. Ramachandra Rao of Secular Democratic Congress has been given the symbol of a ship, Prajakeeya Leela Shivakumar of the Uttama Prajakiya Party has been given the symbol of an autorickshaw, Socialist Unit Centre of India (Communist) candidate Sunil T.R. has been given a glass tumbler as a symbol while Harish Gowda of the Socialist Party (India) has been given the symbol of a CCTV camera.

The other symbols allocated by the election officials to various independent candidates includes a camera to Ambedkar C.J., a bat to Christopher Raj Kumar, a coconut farm to Darshan K. Ponneti, an air conditioner to P.S. Yadurappa, an almirah to Raju, a gas cylinder to Ramamurthy, a box to Rangaswamy and pen nib with seven rays to A.S. Satish.

