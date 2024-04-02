GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SVEEP State nodal officer visits few booths and a college in Dakshina Kannada

April 02, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
State nodal officer for SVEEP P.S. Vastrad trying his hand at painting a wall at a model polling booth at Pilantabettu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

State nodal officer for SVEEP P.S. Vastrad trying his hand at painting a wall at a model polling booth at Pilantabettu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

P.S. Vastrad, the State nodal officer for Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, on Tuesday visited some of the polling booths and interacted with students at a college in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Vastrad visited a polling booth in Subrahmanya Gram Panchayat of Sullia Asssembly constituency and had a look at basic facilities at the booth. He visited KSS College in Subrahmanya where he interacted about voting rights with students.

Mr. Vastrad also visited a model polling booth in Pilantabettu Gram Panchayat in Bantwal taluk where he tried his hand at wall painting of the booth. He had a closer look at drinking water, toilet, ramp, and other facilities at the booth, said an official press release.

