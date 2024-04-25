Suresh Gopi visits Major Archbishop

April 25, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated April 26, 2024 09:13 am IST - KOCHI

Suresh Gopi, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, visited Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Raphael Thattil at the Church headquarters at Mount St. Thomas in Kakkanad on April 25, Thursday.

Church sources said that the visit of the BJP candidate was on his initiative and it was a courtesy call. He met the Major Archbishop briefly at St. Thomas Mount and was not accompanied by local leaders of the BJP.

Archbishop Thattil hails from Thrissur town, where he was born in a traditional Catholic family. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena had visited the Major Archbishop on April 24, Wednesday. The visit was brief and church sources had described the visit as a courtesy call. The visit had triggered rumours linking it to the Lok Sabha election scheduled for Friday in Kerala. Church sources had denied any link between the polls and Mr. Saxena’s visit.

Earlier in the day, Major Archbishop, Cardinal George Alencherry, Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal, and curia members of the Syro-Malabar Church gave a warm reception to visiting Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church at St. Thomas Mount. The visit was described by a church spokesman as a courtesy visit.

