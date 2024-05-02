ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of Eshwarappa allege ‘sorcery’

May 02, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

Eshwarappa’s office shared a video clip and photo showing two lemons, vermillion and an unknown object placed in front of the Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga office in Shikaripura

The Hindu Bureau

BJP’s expelled veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, during an interaction with The Hindu, in Sagara on April 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The supporters of former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, have alleged “sorcery” against the candidate, by political opponents at Shikaripur.

Independent candidate Eshwarappa has alleged sorcery against him at Shikaripura. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Eshwarappa’s office has shared a video clip and photo showing two lemons, vermillion and an unknown object placed in front of the office of Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga in Shikaripura, with media.

The supporters of Eshwarappa maintained that their candidate would not be disturbed by such attempts. Eshwarappa is contesting against BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US