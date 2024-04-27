GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sunita Kejriwal to hit campaign trail with roadshow today

The Chief Minister’s wife will seek blessings for him from the people of Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana as well, says Atishi

April 27, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal Sunita will hold a roadshow in support of the party’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal Sunita will hold a roadshow in support of the party’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold a mega roadshow in support of the party’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday. On Sunday, she will hold another roadshow in the West Delhi constituency. The party has fielded Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

AAP has entered into a 4-3 seat-sharing deal with the Congress in Delhi. The other two seats from where the party has fielded candidates are New Delhi (Somnath Bharthi) and South Delhi (Sahiram Pehalwan).

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Minister Atishi said Ms. Kejriwal, a retired IRS officer, will seek votes and blessings for AAP candidates in the absence of her husband, who is in judicial custody.

“She will seek blessings for him from the people of Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana as well,” Ms. Atishi said.

AAP reiterated that Mr. Kejriwal is the party’s chief and will continue to be, but in his absence, his wife will spread his message to the people.

Mr. Kejriwal has been in Tihar Jail since April 1. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection to a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Ms. Atishi said, “BJP’s attempts to finish AAP have backfired, as the people of the country are rallying in Kejriwal’s support and are poised to respond with votes.”

“Whether in Delhi, Punjab or the rest of the country, people are against the dictatorship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, protesting against this attack on democracy... people are unanimously saying that they will respond to Kejriwal’s arrest with their votes,” the Minister added.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.