Sunil Bose, Rakasha Ramaiah, Tukaram get Congress ticket, suspense continues over Kolar seat

March 29, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

On predictable lines, the Congress central election committee on Friday announced candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies of Chamarajanagar, Chickballapur, and Ballari, leaving Kolar pending following factional rivalry among district Congress leaders.

The party has fielded Sunil Bose, son of Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa in Chamarajanagar (SC) reserved constituency. In Ballari (ST) reserved constituency, MLA E. Tukaram bagged the party ticket. Despite intense lobbying by senior leaders such as the former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily and the former Minister N.H. Shivashankara Reddy, the party cleared the name of Raksha Ramaiah, son of the former Minister M.R. Seetharam in Chickballapur. Both Mr. Moily and Mr. Reddy had questioned the contributions of Mr. Ramaiah, former State Youth Congress chief, to Chikballapur district.

So far, the party has announced candidates for 27 of the 28 constituencies in the State, except Kolar.

Even before the official announcement, Mr. Bose and Mr. Tukaram started campaigns in Chamarajanagar and Ballari constituencies, respectively. Mr. Bose called on incumbent MP V. Srinivas Prasad of the BJP, who has been benched by the party and sought the latter’s support. Mr. Ramaiah too has been active in the Chickballapur constituency during the last few months.

Suspense continues

However, the suspense continued over the candidature for Kolar reserved (SC) constituency. Though the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has reportedly recommended the name of K.V. Gowtham, president of the Bengaluru Central District Congress Committee, the AICC has not cleared his name.

Sources in the party said that the KPCC has suggested the name of Mr. Gowtham after talks with a faction led by Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, seven-time MP, as well as “rebel” legislators. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday spoke to both.

A faction led by the former Legislative Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and five legislators have been opposing the candidature of Chikka Peddanna, son-in-law of Mr. Muniyappa. He belongs to the SC ‘left’ sect and has opposed the fielding of the candidate belonging to the SC ‘right’ sect.

