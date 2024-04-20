ADVERTISEMENT

Street plays, flash mobs to feature in BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi

April 20, 2024 06:06 am | Updated 06:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Artists performing a street play organised by the BJP on Friday. | Photo Credit: Devansh Sharma

The BJP’s Delhi unit will launch a host of cultural programmes, such as Flash mobs, nukkad natak [street plays], poetry recitals, music, magic and puppet shows, as part of its Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital, on May 1.

A party leader said 163 nukkad natak teams trained by the students of the National School of Drama will present over 8,000 shows in the city between May 1 and 23.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said cultural programmes such as street plays will be used to promote the party’s achievements as well as to publicise the “corruption and misrule” of the Delhi government.

Mr. Sachdeva said the party will organise street plays in Hindi, English, and various regional languages. He added that the party will host a grand event at the IGI Stadium on Sunday, where devotional singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi will convey the message of a developed India.

