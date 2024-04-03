State moving SC over delay in financial relief for floods is an election drama, says K. Annamalai

April 03, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu government moving the Supreme Court alleging delay in the release of disaster relief funds is a drama during the election, BJP State president K. Annamalai said in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Mr. Annamalai, who is also the BJP candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, told journalists that the DMK had called the Katchatheevu issue, raised by the BJP, an election drama. The State government going to the Supreme Court was also an election drama.

It was Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who had constantly blamed the Centre for the problems faced by the Tamil Nadu fishermen. “The BJP has now brought out the truth. The Congress does not have the moral responsibility to talk about handling the issue sensitively because it did not do so in 1974,” Mr. Annamalai said.

After the election, the BJP would bring out a documentary on the plight of the families and descendants of those who had lost their lives during the anti-Hindi struggle in Tamil Nadu. “There is no imposition of Hindi now. It is the Congress that had imposed Hindi and the DMK has allied with the Congress,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for the candidates of the BJP and its allies from Madurai to Kanniyakumari on Thursday and Friday. The details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State is yet to be finalised, he said.