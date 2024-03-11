March 11, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Sivakasi

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore said that BJP-RSS combine was trying to divert the attention of people through notification of Citizenship Amendment Act rules as it was staring at a big blow in the Lok Sabha election.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said that the BJP would get less than 200 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha election and the INDIA alliance would manage to win over 300 seats and form the next Government in the Centre.

“A big defeat is awaiting the BJP (in the election). Hence, it is continiously taking efforts to sow the seeds of religion-based sentiments among the people and to divert the attention of the people,” said Mr. Tagore who is the Congress Whip in Lok Sabha.

Stating that the Centre had been postponing the notification of CAA for nine times in the last over four years, he said the very reason for notifying the CAA now as the BJP was staring at a huge defeat in West Bengal and Assam.

“Under the pressure of the RSS, the BJP is trying to take a big hatred-based election propaganda in those States. However, people of the country would not accept it. The latest opinion polls have predicted that BJP will win only around 200 seats,” Mr. Tagore added.

In Tamil Nadu, the INDIA alliance will win all the 39 seats, along with the lone Lok Sabha seat in Pudhucherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi never visited Tamil Nadu when it was affected by cyclone and flood and when Sivakasi faced fireworks accidents.

“If Mr. Modi is coming to Tamil Nadu, it means that elections are round the corner,” he said.