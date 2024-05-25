Sporadic incidents of violence reported from some areas during polling in West Bengal

“Scattered incidents of violence were reported from some areas in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, where polling is under way for the sixth phase on May 25,” officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Election Commission (EC) of India has received 954 complaints until 11 a.m. from various political parties, alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths,” they said. The poll panel, however, claimed that voting has been peaceful so far.

Also Read : India General Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE updates

Clashes reportedly broke out between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP in the Ghatal constituency over stopping polling agents from entering the booths.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP candidate Hiran Chatterjee said, “The TMC goons are running havoc and creating hurdles in the voting process. Our booth agents are not allowed to sit inside the booths.” The BJP activists also staged a protest on the road and set tyres on fire in the area.

Sitting TMC MP Dev, who is seeking re-election from the seat, however, rubbished the allegations. Sporadic incidents of violence were also reported from various parts of the Kanthi constituency. The BJP activists staged protests against the Central forces and accused them of assaulting voters.

“The TMC and the Central forces are working against us. They are beating our party supporters,” BJP candidate Soumendu Adhikari claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Midnapore constituency, the BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul was seen facing “go back” slogans by TMC activists. Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between the BJP and the TMC activists, following which the Central forces reached the spot to disperse the mob.

Meanwhile, a group of people shouted slogans against BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay when he reached the polling booth in Tamluk. “A large contingent of security personnel was deployed to bring the situation under control and disperse the crowd,” the official said.

“We have taken note of the matter and a report has been sought from the presiding officer,” he said. In the Bankura constituency, BJP candidate and Union Minister Subhas Sarkar faced protests while visiting one of the booths in the area.

“On Friday night, a Trinamool Congress worker in Mahishadal in Purba Medinipur district was killed by unidentified people,” police said.

The deceased, who has been identified as Sheikh Moibul, was a member of the local panchayat samiti, they said West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 36.88% till 11 a.m. in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.