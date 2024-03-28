ADVERTISEMENT

Special tutor roped in to clarify doubts of hearing impaired in Perambalur district

March 28, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 09:09 am IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Alongside making various arrangements including provision of ramps in polling stations in Perambalur district for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the district administration has engaged a special tutor to answer in sign language election-related queries from persons with hearing impairment in the district. 

The special tutor Krishnakumar of Perambalur district would clarify the doubts of voters with hearing impairment through sign language through whatsapp video call pertaining to Model Code of Conduct. 

Those with hearing impairment could get their poll-related doubts clarified through video call by contacting the whatsapp number  9578285414, said official sources. 

The number of hearing impaired persons above the age of 18 years in Perambalur district was 79, the sources said. The sources further said provision of ramps have been made in 30 polling stations in Perambalur (reserved) and Kunnam assembly constituencies in the district for the benefit of persons with disabilities and senior citizens when they come to exercise their franchise on the day of polling. 

Wheelchairs would be provided at the polling stations and volunteers would be engaged to assist persons with disabilities and senior citizens at the polling stations when they come to cast their vote, the sources further said. 

