Special booths inside Gurugram high-rises record over 10% jump in polling this Lok Sabha elections

The 52 polling booths specially set up inside high-rise group housing societies with abysmally low voter turnout in the previous Gurgaon Lok Sabha polls recorded a jump of over 10% in polling this year.

Of the total 61,248 voters registered at these polling booths — 34 in Badshahpur Assembly segment and 18 in Gurgaon Assembly segment — 32,987 or 53.62% voters exercised their franchise this year on May 25. The average voter turnout in these polling stations was 40-45% in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Though the final polling figures were yet to be released by the Election Commission of India, some of these booths recorded whooping 60% turnout as per the initial reports received, said a press statement released by the Gurugram district administration.

District Election Officer and Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the decision to set up the polling booths inside the high-rises was taken after feedback from the citizens staying in these areas and the ECI granted immediate permission for this. Besides, an awareness campaign was also launched under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme.

Of these special booths, those inside Sare Crescent Parc in Sector 92 and Mapsko Casa Bella in Sector 82, both falling in Badshahpur Assembly constituency, figured among the top five booths in terms of polling percentage with a turnout of 69.75% and 65.35% respectively, and the booth in Kendriya Vihar in Gurgaon Assembly constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout of 38.71%.

The Gurgaon Lok Sabha recorded 61.7% turnout as per the latest reports with Bawal, an Assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes, registering the highest 68.3% turnout and Gurgaon Assembly constituency the lowest at 53.3%.

