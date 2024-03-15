SP declares candidates in six U.P. seats, leaves Bhadohi for Trinamool Congress

March 15, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday declared six of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary polls. The SP announced the candidature of Yashveer Singh from Bijnor, Bijendra Singh from Aligarh, Manoj Kumar from Nagina, Daroga Saroj from Lalganj, Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut and Jasveer Valmiki from Hathras.

Three of the seats — Nagina, Lalganj and Hathras — are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The SP allocated the Bhadohi parliamentary constituency to the Trinamool Congress. The Trinamool has announced that Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, a former MLA from U.P. and grandson of former U.P. CM Kamalapati Tripathi will contest from the seat.

The SP declaring its candidate from Nagina (Scheduled Caste) reserved seat signals that the party will not enter any alliance with the Dalit-centric Azad Samaj Party (ASP) led by Chandrashekhar Azad. Earlier, when Mr. Azad declared his candidature from Nagina, it was believed that the SP will support him directly or indirectly by not putting up a candidate for the seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP added that the declaration of candidates is taken after proper consultation and the INDIA alliance will register a landslide victory in U.P.

“We will sweep the State. As far as Nagina [seat] is concerned, the decision of the leadership is in front of you with the announcement of the candidate,” SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’ told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.