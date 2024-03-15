GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP declares candidates in six U.P. seats, leaves Bhadohi for Trinamool Congress

The SP declaring its candidate from Nagina (Scheduled Caste) reserved seat signals that the party will not enter any alliance with the Dalit-centric Azad Samaj Party (ASP) led by Chandrashekhar Azad.

March 15, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Mayank Kumar
Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, a former MLA and grandson of former U.P. CM Kamalapati Tripathi, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Mr. Tripathi is likely to contest from U.P.’s Bhadohi seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket. Photo:

Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, a former MLA and grandson of former U.P. CM Kamalapati Tripathi, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Mr. Tripathi is likely to contest from U.P.’s Bhadohi seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket. Photo:

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday declared six of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary polls. The SP announced the candidature of Yashveer Singh from Bijnor, Bijendra Singh from Aligarh, Manoj Kumar from Nagina, Daroga Saroj from Lalganj, Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut and Jasveer Valmiki from Hathras.

Three of the seats — Nagina, Lalganj and Hathras — are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The SP allocated the Bhadohi parliamentary constituency to the Trinamool Congress. The Trinamool has announced that Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, a former MLA from U.P. and grandson of former U.P. CM Kamalapati Tripathi will contest from the seat.

The SP declaring its candidate from Nagina (Scheduled Caste) reserved seat signals that the party will not enter any alliance with the Dalit-centric Azad Samaj Party (ASP) led by Chandrashekhar Azad. Earlier, when Mr. Azad declared his candidature from Nagina, it was believed that the SP will support him directly or indirectly by not putting up a candidate for the seat.

The SP added that the declaration of candidates is taken after proper consultation and the INDIA alliance will register a landslide victory in U.P.

“We will sweep the State. As far as Nagina [seat] is concerned, the decision of the leadership is in front of you with the announcement of the candidate,” SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’ told The Hindu.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Samajwadi Party / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.