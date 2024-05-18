SP, Congress will run bulldozer over Ram Temple if voted to power, says PM Modi in U.P.’s Barabanki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will run a bulldozer over the Ram temple in Ayodhya if elected to power, adding that the Opposition should take tuitions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where to run bulldozers.

Mr. Modi accused the Opposition of trying to create instability in the country and said it will collapse like a pack of cards after the election results.

“These parties (Congress and SP) disrespected Ram Lalla since decades and when after 500 years, the dream of a grand Ram Temple is fulfilled in Ayodhya, they rejected the invitation for the consecration ceremony. A senior SP leader said on the day of Ram Navami that the Ram temple is useless. The Congress is preparing to overturn the Supreme Court’s decision on Ram Temple. For these people, only grabbing power and their family matters. If the SP and Congress come to power, they will send Ram Lalla back to the tent and bulldoze the temple,” Mr. Modi said at a rally in Barabanki.

The Prime Minister said the SP government in Uttar Pradesh followed the principle of ‘one district, one mafia’, while pitching that under the double-engine government of the BJP, the mafia and anti-social elements are on the run.

“Even in these polls, the INDIA bloc entered the electoral fray with the sole intention of creating instability in the country. But the sea of ​​people who gathered here in Barabanki shows that the people have full faith in Modi’s guarantee, Modi’s hard work, Modi’s loyalty and Modi’s honesty,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi accused the SP of committing atrocities on Dalits. “Every child in Uttar Pradesh knows about the injustice done by SP towards Dalits. It is the BJP government which is designing developmental policies for upliftment of each and every community,” he said.

Mr. Modi, who held three rallies in the State, alleged that the SP and the Congress will gift property to those who carry out ‘vote jihad’ for them. “Today, I want to caution you against the SP and the Congress. These parties want to take your vote but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who do vote jihad for them,” he said.

Recently, an SP leader had called for ‘vote jihad’ in favour of INDIA bloc candidate Naval Kishore Shakya who is contesting from the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Modi ridiculed Congress leader and former Chhattisgrah Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for saying the people of Rae Bareli would elect the Prime Minister. “Look at the extent of their dreams. A Congress leader said the people of Rae Bareli will elect the Prime Minister. Hearing this, the heart of the Samajwadi Sehzada (prince) broke,” he said.

