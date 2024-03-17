SP announces six more candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha election

March 17, 2024 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on March 17 announced the names candidate on six more seats from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The party named Dharmendra Yadav as its candidate from Azamgarh, Bheem Nishad from Sultanpur, Mahendra Kumar from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi from Misrikh, Narayan Das Ahirwar from Jalaun, and Jitendra Dohare from Etawah.

It is the fifth list of candidates declared by the SP for the General Election, slated to take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.P., with 80 Parliamentary seats, is considered a most crucial State in the electoral fray.

Welcoming the announcement of the Lok Sabha election, the SP president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the people of India are ready to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The people of the country and all of us together gave an unprecedented welcome to the announcement of dates for the seven phase Lok Sabha election as these phases are the actually farewell chronology of the BJP government which has become a symbol of sorrow, pain, and oppression. Defeat the BJP in all seven phases, and remove them,” Mr. Yadav wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

U.P. will go for election in all seven phases with Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, slated to contest the polls on June 1, in the seventh and last phase. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered the pocket borough of the Gandhi family will go for election on May 20 in the fifth phase.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.