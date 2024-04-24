Some BJP leaders didn’t cooperate with JD (S) in Hassan, Mandya: HDD

April 24, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

Shivamogga

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has alleged that some BJP leaders did not cooperate with the Janata Dal (S) during the campaigning in Hassan and Mandya Lok Sabha constituencies.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Gowda said: “Not all, but some leaders in Hassan are not cooperating with the JD(S). Similarly in Mandya, Sumalatha is not campaigning. However, we will win both seats,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said he had travelled extensively across the Cauvery basin, and highlighted the injustice done to Karnataka on the sharing of Cauvery waters; it was a question of life and death.

“No matter how much people engage in spreading false news, people have understood the importance of the issue. Hence, we will win all 28 [Lok Sabha] seats in the State,” he said.

He also said the BJP would open its account in Tamil Nadu.