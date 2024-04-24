GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Some BJP leaders didn’t cooperate with JD (S) in Hassan, Mandya: HDD

April 24, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
H.D. Deve Gowda

H.D. Deve Gowda

Shivamogga

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has alleged that some BJP leaders did not cooperate with the Janata Dal (S) during the campaigning in Hassan and Mandya Lok Sabha constituencies.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Gowda said: “Not all, but some leaders in Hassan are not cooperating with the JD(S). Similarly in Mandya, Sumalatha is not campaigning. However, we will win both seats,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said he had travelled extensively across the Cauvery basin, and highlighted the injustice done to Karnataka on the sharing of Cauvery waters; it was a question of life and death.

“No matter how much people engage in spreading false news, people have understood the importance of the issue. Hence, we will win all 28 [Lok Sabha] seats in the State,” he said.

He also said the BJP would open its account in Tamil Nadu.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Janata Dal - Secular

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.