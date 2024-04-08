GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some associates of Preetham Gowda meet Cong. candidate in Hassan, fuel speculation

Prajwal Revanna is expected to meet Preetham Gowda in Hassan on Tuesday and seek his support.

April 08, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A few supporters of former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda are said to have announced support for Congress candidate Shreyas Patel in the Lok Sabha elections.

Uddur Purushothham, who until recently identified with Preetham Gowda, is said to have decided to support Mr. Patel. He and his supporters met the Congress candidate. A photo in which Uddur Purushothham is seen greeting the Congress candidate has gone viral on social media platforms.

However, Mr. Gowda, who is in Mysuru, told the media that none of his associates had announced support for the Congress candidate and he would meet them all on Ugadi in Hassan. “We will do everything required to get the NDA candidate elected in Hassan,” he said.

“Holenarasipur constituency is represented by H.D. Revanna, father of the NDA candidate. It is my responsibility to ensure his vote margin in Hassan is higher, at least by one vote, than that of Holenarasipur,” he said. Prajwal Revanna is expected to meet Mr. Preetham in Hassan on Tuesday and seek his support.

Past rivalry

According to sources in the BJP, a few workers identified with the party, have personal reasons not to support the JD(S) candidate, Mr. Prajwal Revanna. In the Assembly elections held last year, workers of the JD(S) and BJP fought against each other. The rivalry continued even after the elections. It is said, many have been facing police cases because of political reasons. “Even if the party instructs them to work for the JD(S) candidate, they are not in a mood to follow it,” said a BJP worker.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan /

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.