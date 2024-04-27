GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Slight dip in voter turnout in Ernakulam

Paravur Assembly segment recorded the highest voter turnout in Ernakulam constituency

April 27, 2024 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A woman walks out with her baby after casting her vote at a school in Kochi.

A woman walks out with her baby after casting her vote at a school in Kochi. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency recorded a slight fall in voter turnout when compared to the 2019 elections as polling figures stood at 67.91% at 8 p.m.

The 2019 general elections saw 73.59% of voters in the constituency exercising their democratic rights. The inclement weather might have played spoilsport forcing a section of voters to stay indoors. However, ignoring the scorching heat, a majority of voters arrived at polling booths and waited patiently for hours to cast votes. First-time voters, mostly accompanied by their parents, enthusiastically participated in the democratic process from the early hours of the day.

A large number of voters chose to go to polling stations in the morning hours to avoid being out in the sun during the noon hours when temperature peaked. This resulted in the formation of long serpentine queues outside most polling booths during the first few hours of the day. The election turned out to be a peaceful affair in the constituency with no major untoward incidents being reported. Male voters enthusiastically participated in polling as 69.99% of voters exercised franchise. Around 65 of women and 26.66% of transgenders voted on the day.

The Paravur Assembly segment recorded the highest voter turnout among the seven constituencies in the Ernakulam Parliament constituency as 72.09% of voters reached the booths on Friday. Vypeen, the coastal constituency, came second (70.86%) followed by Kalamassery (70.27%). Ernakulam recorded the lowest as only 62.22% of voters came out to vote. In Kochi, 65.87% of voters exercised franchise. The polling figures may change when the final list is drawn up, as indicated by the district authorities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.