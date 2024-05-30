GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SKM urges voters to ‘unseat anti-farmer Modi government’

Updated - May 30, 2024 10:57 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 10:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday appealed to people to ensure a change of government, so policies could change. In a statement issued here, the SKM accused the Narendra Modi government of implementing policies that worsened the economic conditions of farmers, adding that the now-scrapped farm laws were meant to benefit corporates. "The SKM calls upon people to punish the pro-corporate and anti-farmer BJP government at the Centre," the SKM said in the statement.

“The Modi government formulated and implemented policies to deliberately worsen the economic conditions of farmers to aid and abet grabbing of farmers’ lands and push them out of farming. The three farm Acts and the free-trade agreements were designed to promote corporates so they could take control of crop production and the food supply chain and monopolise it for profiteering and further oppress common people,” they said.

"The SKM appeals to people to ensure change of government for change in policies to free farmers from indebtedness, ensure adequate public investment, interest-free credit to uplift agriculture, attain food security and eradicate poverty," they said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded the agitation to abolish the three farm laws, also said it considers the general election to the 18th Lok Sabha an opportunity to advance the struggle against "corporatisation of agriculture" and push for an alternative agriculture policy and agro-based industrial development.

The farmers' organisation made a particular appeal to Dalits, tribals and OBCs to "reject the BJP to protect reservations." "The SKM appeals to the people belonging to the Dalit, Adivasi and OBCs communities to rally and reject the BJP to protect their right of reservation from privatisation, contract labour and the no-recruitment policy of the BJP. Due to the ban on recruitment, more than 30 lakh posts are vacant in various departments of the Union Government, including railways," they alleged. The seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1, when 57 constituencies will go to the polls.

