Six nomination papers filed on the first day in Shivamogga

April 12, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

As many as six nomination papers were submitted on Friday, the first day to file the papers for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa submitted two sets of papers. Besides him, Karnataka Rashtra Samiti candidate S.K. Prabhu, AAP candidate Subhan Khan, Uttam Prajakeeya Party candidate Aruna K.A., Independent candidate Ravi Kumar submitted the papers. 

April 19 is the last day to submit the papers. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has clamped prohibitory orders within 100 mtrs around his office. 

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka

