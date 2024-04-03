ADVERTISEMENT

Six candidates including Shashi Tharoor, V. Joy file nominations on Wednesday

April 03, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 09:06 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor filing his nomination papers before District Collector Jeromic George, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Six candidates including Shashi Tharoor, MP and V. Joy, MLA filed their nominations in the district on Wednesday for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

Shashi Tharoor, the UDF candidate in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, filed his nomination before District Collector Geromic George, the Returning Officer for the constituency, He filed three sets of nomination papers. Other candidates who filed their nominations in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency included S. Rajendran of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). So far, nine candidates have filed their nominations in this constituency.

Mr. Joy, the LDF candidate in Attingal constituency, filed his papers before Premji C., Additional District Magistrate and the Returning Officer for the constituency. He filed three sets of nominations. Other candidates who filed their nominations on the day included Surabhi S. of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). So far, six candidates have filed their nominations in the constituency.

