Simultaneous polls a sure thing if BJP returns to power: Rajnath Singh

The One Nation, One Election proposal has received a “tremendous response” during the campaign, says Defence Minister; adds that tribal communities needing protection will be excluded from the UCC

April 25, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VISHAKHAPATNAM

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with others during a roadshow ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with others during a roadshow ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Simultaneous polls, popularly known as ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE), are “definitely going to happen” if the BJP comes back to power after the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Defence Minister said on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to The Hindu, Mr. Singh, who headed the BJP’s manifesto committee, said that it was on par with other ideological goals of the BJP, such as the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“I have spoken of ONOE in many campaign stops during these polls itself. I received a tremendous response from the people, so this is definitely going to happen. As far as UCC is concerned, those who have any misconceptions against it, we will try and persuade them. All progressive countries, in my view have and should work towards a UCC,” he said. Mr. Singh added that tribal communities would be excluded under the UCC as envisaged by the BJP, since some of the communities not exposed to the outside world required protection of their customary rituals and traditions.

We will never feel the need to change the basic structure of the Constitution: Rajnath Singh

India-China talks constructive

He said that the dialogue between India and China was ongoing and constructive, and had not led to any further flare-up in tensions after troops clashed in Ladakh in June, 2020. “Look, talks are still ongoing, and constructively, and there is no fresh tension that has come up,” he said.

He also dismissed any discontent with the Agnipath scheme of short-term recruitment in the Indian armed forces. “There is no real reason for any apprehensions over this scheme, it is the Opposition that is creating this talk and fear. If at the age of 18, a young boy joins under the Agnipath-Agniveer scheme and leaves with an intermediate certificate and that of being well skilled, there are many institutions where there is provision for reservations in jobs for them. At the time of getting out of this programme, at the young age of 22 to 23 years, they will leave with around ₹15 lakh, and if they want to go into the forces, there are paramilitary forces which they can join, as have other big industrial houses,” he said.

