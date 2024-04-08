Silence over cash seizure issue has exposed BJP-AIADMK tacit understanding, says CPI (M) leader

April 08, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated April 09, 2024 07:44 am IST - PERAMBALUR

CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday said the ‘stoic silence’ of BJP and AIADMK over the seizure of ₹3.98 crore cash from three persons, allegedly associated with Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency candidate Nainar Nagenthran on board Nellai Express at Tambaram on Saturday night, has exposed the ‘tacit understanding’ between the two parties.

Speaking to journalists in Perambalur, Mr. Balakrishnan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and the party leaders had not opened their mouth on the grave issue. “Mr. Modi had been waxing eloquent on eliminating corruption. If Mr. Modi was so concerned over eliminating corruption he should find out the source of the huge amount of cash that was seized and find out those behind it and arrest them.”

The BJP’s image had taken a severe beating all over the country over the electoral bonds scheme, he said and claimed that Mr. Modi had no locus standi to speak on corruption as the scam had exposed the party.

Mr. Balakrishnan also expressed surprise on why the AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had been speaking about corruption, chose to remain silent regarding the cash seizure. Mr. Palaniswami did not have the “guts” to condemn the BJP on the issue, he said.