Polling in the State of Sikkim took place in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled on April 19, when the lone constituency voted. The total voter turnout from the total 4,62,456 electors in the State was 79.88%.

Alliances contesting in Sikkim include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - led NDA and Indian National Congress (INC) - led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Both the alliances have fielded candidates from their respective leading parties. Along with the national alliances, regional parties Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Citizen Action Party-Sikkim and Sikkim Republican Party (SRP) are also contesting for the Lok Sabha seat.

The State also witnessed its State Assembly election simultaneously where the SKM, SDF, INC, BJP and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim locked horns. The current Chief Minister of Sikkim is SKM’s Prem Singh Tamang (better known as P. S. Golay).

Sikkim to vote for Lok Sabha, Assembly in simultaneous polls on April 19

The SKM has fielded the current sitting MP from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba, looking for a second term in the State. Before 2019, Sikkim was a stronghold of the SDF who won the seat every term from 1996. SDF has fielded two time MP who previously represented Sikkim in Lok Sabha from 2009-2019, Prem Das Rai, to contest for the seat.

Prior to the election, the BJP was in alliance with SKM, however, ended the same and decided to contest in the State for both the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly by themselves in the March of 2024. The national party has fielded Dinesh Chandra Nepal for the Lok Sabha seat. Also contesting for the seat are INC’s Gopal Chettri, SRP’s Kharga Bahadur Rai and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim’s Bharat Basnett. The SKM and the SDF are set to compete for the seat again to see whether the SDF regains power or SKM maintains its dominance in Sikkim.

