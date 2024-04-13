Siddaramaiah trying to scare people over Constitution, says Bommai

April 13, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was trying to scare the people by repeatedly saying that BJP would change the Constitution, which was not true.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons before launching his election campaign at Savanur in Haveri district on Saturday, Mr. Bommai who is now the BJP candidate for Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, said that even when the Supreme Court of India had ruled out any such change of Constitution, Mr. Siddaramaiah was simply saying that people should not vote for BJP as it would change the Constitution.

Mr. Bommai said that this was being deliberately done by Mr. Siddaramaiah as he did not have anything to say against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his contribution to the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Congress MLA Laxman Savadi’s statement that ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ was not the proprietary slogan of BJP, he said that every citizen of the country had the right to chant the slogan and if Congress leaders started chanting the slogan then, Bharat Mata would be happy. However, taking Mr. Kharge’s permission to raise the slogan had revealed the mindset of Congress, he said.

On Mr. Siddaramaiah’s prediction that BJP would not cross 400, he said the party would definitely cross the 370 mark and come back to power again.

Later, addressing a series of election meetings in Savanur taluk, Mr. Bommai hailed Mr. Modi as the ‘power star of politics’. Being a powerful leader, he had transformed the country and raised its image in the world. He alleged that financial condition of the State had become worse under the Congress government, because of which Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had asked his party MLAs not to seek special funds for development.

Couple felicitate Bommai

During his visit to Icchangi village in Savanur taluk for campaigning, Bharamappa Kuri and Anita Kuri felicitated Mr. Bommai for helping them in getting ₹5 lakh for building their house which was completely damaged during the floods when he was CM.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.