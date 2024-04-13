GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Siddaramaiah trying to scare people over Constitution, says Bommai

Former CM says Siddaramaiah does not have anything to say against the PM and his contribution to the nation

April 13, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
During his visit to Icchangi village in Savanur taluk for campaigning Bharamappa Kuri felicitated former CM Basavaraj Bommai for helping him in getting ₹5 lakh for rebuilding their house which was completely damaged during the floods.

During his visit to Icchangi village in Savanur taluk for campaigning Bharamappa Kuri felicitated former CM Basavaraj Bommai for helping him in getting ₹5 lakh for rebuilding their house which was completely damaged during the floods. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was trying to scare the people by repeatedly saying that BJP would change the Constitution, which was not true.

Speaking to presspersons before launching his election campaign at Savanur in Haveri district on Saturday, Mr. Bommai who is now the BJP candidate for Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, said that even when the Supreme Court of India had ruled out any such change of Constitution, Mr. Siddaramaiah was simply saying that people should not vote for BJP as it would change the Constitution.

Mr. Bommai said that this was being deliberately done by Mr. Siddaramaiah as he did not have anything to say against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his contribution to the nation.

On Congress MLA Laxman Savadi’s statement that ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ was not the proprietary slogan of BJP, he said that every citizen of the country had the right to chant the slogan and if Congress leaders started chanting the slogan then, Bharat Mata would be happy. However, taking Mr. Kharge’s permission to raise the slogan had revealed the mindset of Congress, he said.

On Mr. Siddaramaiah’s prediction that BJP would not cross 400, he said the party would definitely cross the 370 mark and come back to power again.

Later, addressing a series of election meetings in Savanur taluk, Mr. Bommai hailed Mr. Modi as the ‘power star of politics’. Being a powerful leader, he had transformed the country and raised its image in the world. He alleged that financial condition of the State had become worse under the Congress government, because of which Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had asked his party MLAs not to seek special funds for development.

Couple felicitate Bommai

During his visit to Icchangi village in Savanur taluk for campaigning, Bharamappa Kuri and Anita Kuri felicitated Mr. Bommai for helping them in getting ₹5 lakh for building their house which was completely damaged during the floods when he was CM.

Related Topics

flood / Environmental disasters / natural disasters / Lok Sabha / state politics / political parties / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Hubli

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.