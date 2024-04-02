ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah has understood that his time is over, says Yeduyurappa

April 02, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the Congress government in Karnataka had become financially bankrupt, BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had understood that his time was over.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has now understood that his time is over and that the BJP will come and sit in his chair. Hence he is appealing to people in his home constituency to save him,” Mr. Yediyurappa remarked at a convention of representatives from clusters of booths orgnaised by the BJP in Bengaluru.

He sought to assure Union Home Minister Amit Shah of making a clean sweep of all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Speaking on the occasion, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said the Congress was shattered after the BJP and the JD(S) forged an alliance. In fact, the Chief Minister is randomly making statements without being aware of what he is saying, he maintained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US