GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi a ‘nalayak’

The Prime Minister has betrayed the faith of the youth, says CM

April 21, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated April 22, 2024 07:39 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during an election campaign rally in Kolar Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during an election campaign rally in Kolar Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘nalayak’(useless), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked voters in Kolar if they should vote for such a person.

“Does it take Mr. Modi only to suggest to youth to sell pakodas? He made youth believe by promising two crore jobs. When jobs were sought after graduation, he asked the youth to sell pakoda. He has betrayed the faith of the youth. The educated youth have decided that the Prime Minister Modi is a nalayak,” the Chief Minister said at the election rally in Sidlaghatta to seek votes for Congress candidate K.V. Gowtham in Kolar Lok Sabha constituency.

Incidentally, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyanka Kharge’s “nalayak” jibe at the Prime Minister had kicked up a row during the State Assembly elections last year. Mr. Siddaramaiah had then defended Mr. Kharge, who is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“What was the cost of petrol, diesel, gas, fertilizer, pulses, and cooking oil before the nalayak Modi came to power? Without doing anything for 10 years, they are seeking votes. Do they have qualification to seek votes? All that you got in 10 years of Mr. Modi’s rule were lies and betrayal,” he said, adding that on the other the Congress had fulfilled the promises, with each family now getting ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 a month.

Attacks Deve Gowda

Earlier, during the campaign at Bangarapet, which also comes under the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Minister attacked former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda for supporting Mr. Modi.

“Mr. Gowda and Mr. Modi have lied. If chembu (a small vessel in Kannada, a slang implying emptiness) looks to you like Akshaya Patre (inexhaustible vessel), why did the State not get its share of taxes? Why did drought relief not come? Why did the State not receive funds during floods? If the chembu looks like Akshaya Patre, why is it farmers’ loans are not being waived or higher minimum support prices not being paid to farmers?”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Mr. Deve Gowda... the chembu of Mr. Modi waived lakhs of crores of loans of the rich while it is an empty vessel for the common man. If you see it asAkshaya Patre, then set right the losses and injustice to the State from the 15th Finance Commission.”

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.