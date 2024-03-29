Siddaramaiah brought more development to Mysuru after Maharajas, claims Lakshman

March 29, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 01:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency M. Lakshman on Friday maintained that it is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who brought maximum development to Mysuru after the Mysuru Maharajas.

Mr. Siddaramaiah ensured his home district gets maximum funds for development works and they are before the people who have to now decide whom to support in the elections, he said.

Addressing the party workers at the Congress Bhavan here, he said the Congress government will be in power for another four years in the State. This will help to bring more development to the constituency.

Mr. Lakshman, who has described the election as a battle between the royal and the commoner, said the people can vote for him and he can assure that he will work for the constituency 24/7. “Neither I am into any business nor I into real estate business. I have no bad habits either. I will be available to the people whenever they want. I can fully devote myself to the constituency,” he said, urging the party workers to work for his victory.

Mr. Lakshman, who recently toured Kodagu and campaigned for his victory, also met minority community leaders here and sought their support.

Mysuru will be witnessing a high profile poll battle with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chanmaraja Wadiyar in the contest as the BJP candidate. BJP and JD(S) are in alliance and are working out plans to give a tough fight to the Congress in the Chief Minister’s home district.

It has turned out to be a prestige battle for Mr. Siddaramaiah, who, along with his followers, is also working out strategies to defeat the BJP.

Among the strategies include the entry of some BJP and JD(S) leaders into the party fold in the Chief Minister’s presence in Mysuru.

