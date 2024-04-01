GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shreyas Patel owns properties worth over ₹40.99 crore

Last year, when he contested for assembly election, he possessed properties, valuables worth over ₹36.69 crore

April 01, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, Shreyas M. Patel, owns properties and valuables worth over ₹40.99 crore. His wife, Akshatha C.L., possesses valuables and properties worth over ₹1.68 crore.

Mr. Shreyas Patel submitted an affidavit on assets and liabilities along with the nomination papers in Hassan on Monday. Mr. Patel, 32, contested for Holenarasipur assembly constituency in 2023 and lost to JD(S) candidate and former Minister H.D. Revanna by a thin margin.

In his previous affidavit, filed last year during the assembly election, he said he owned properties and valuables worth over ₹36.69 crore. In one year, the value of his assets has increased by over ₹4.2 crore. He owns commercial buildings at Doddanekundi Industrial Area at K.R. Puram in Bengaluru, worth about ₹34 crores.

As per the previous affidavit, his wife had properties worth over ₹39.62 lakh. She did not have a residential building last year. This year, she owns a house with a built-up area of 2,500 sq. ft. in Bengaluru. The value of the house has been shown as ₹97.92 lakh. With that, the value of her properties has increased to ₹1.68 crore.

Shreyas has a Toyota Innova car purchased in 2021. He has a tractor, that has not been registered yet. Interestingly, it has remained unregistered since last year. In his previous affidavit, submitted last year, he showed the tractor as ‘yet to register’.

Shreyas Patel completed BBM – Bachelor in Business Management at Mahajan College in Mysuru in 2012.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.