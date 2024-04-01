Shreyas Patel owns properties worth over ₹40.99 crore

April 01, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Congress candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, Shreyas M. Patel, owns properties and valuables worth over ₹40.99 crore. His wife, Akshatha C.L., possesses valuables and properties worth over ₹1.68 crore.

Mr. Shreyas Patel submitted an affidavit on assets and liabilities along with the nomination papers in Hassan on Monday. Mr. Patel, 32, contested for Holenarasipur assembly constituency in 2023 and lost to JD(S) candidate and former Minister H.D. Revanna by a thin margin.

In his previous affidavit, filed last year during the assembly election, he said he owned properties and valuables worth over ₹36.69 crore. In one year, the value of his assets has increased by over ₹4.2 crore. He owns commercial buildings at Doddanekundi Industrial Area at K.R. Puram in Bengaluru, worth about ₹34 crores.

As per the previous affidavit, his wife had properties worth over ₹39.62 lakh. She did not have a residential building last year. This year, she owns a house with a built-up area of 2,500 sq. ft. in Bengaluru. The value of the house has been shown as ₹97.92 lakh. With that, the value of her properties has increased to ₹1.68 crore.

Shreyas has a Toyota Innova car purchased in 2021. He has a tractor, that has not been registered yet. Interestingly, it has remained unregistered since last year. In his previous affidavit, submitted last year, he showed the tractor as ‘yet to register’.

Shreyas Patel completed BBM – Bachelor in Business Management at Mahajan College in Mysuru in 2012.