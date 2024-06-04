ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading by over 1.5 lakh votes in Vidisha

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:53 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:31 am IST - Bhopal

Chouhan is competing with his Congress rival Pratap Bhanu Sharma from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in the state

PTI

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading by 1,50,870 votes over Congress rival Pratap Bhanu Sharma from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in the state, as per latest trends available on the EC's website.

Counting of votes was underway for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state since 8 am on June 4.

In Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India, BJP seeks a third clean sweep as it faces Congress in a direct battle for the state’s 29 seats.

Exit polls suggest that BJP is expected to win all 29 seats, wresting away Congress’ lone seat from the Grand old party. The total voter turnout was 67.75% in phase one, 58.59% in phase two, 66.75% in phase three and 72.05% in phase four. 

While BJP has contested on all 29 seats, Congress was forced to contest only on 27 seats as its nominee from Indore jumped ship to the BJP on the final date for filing nominations.

