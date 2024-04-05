ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga DC hands over certificates to SVEEP icons

April 05, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee has chosen four personalities as icons to spread awareness and motivate the masses to participate in the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are Rajat Dixith, a visually-impaired student who secured first rank in M.A. in English literature, Jyothi, a member of the Indian women’s throwball team, Nivedan Nempe, a young entrepreneur; Dr. K.S. Shubrata, a noted psychiatrist and author; and Nagaraj Thombri, a folk singer based in Sagar.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade handed over certificates of appreciation to the icons on Friday. He appealed to them to spread awareness and encourage the public to take part in the electoral process.

Superindentdent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, and other officers were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the voters to inform the district administration if they notice any violation of the model code of conduct.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US