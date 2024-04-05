Shivamogga DC hands over certificates to SVEEP icons

April 05, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga district Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee has chosen four personalities as icons to spread awareness and motivate the masses to participate in the electoral process.

They are Rajat Dixith, a visually-impaired student who secured first rank in M.A. in English literature, Jyothi, a member of the Indian women’s throwball team, Nivedan Nempe, a young entrepreneur; Dr. K.S. Shubrata, a noted psychiatrist and author; and Nagaraj Thombri, a folk singer based in Sagar.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade handed over certificates of appreciation to the icons on Friday. He appealed to them to spread awareness and encourage the public to take part in the electoral process.

Superindentdent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, and other officers were present.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the voters to inform the district administration if they notice any violation of the model code of conduct.