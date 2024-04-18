ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra files his nomination papers

April 18, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

Raghavendra is contesting Lok Sabha election for the fourth time. He won in 2009, 2018 (by-election) and 2019.

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra participating in an election campaign at Kaginalli in Shikaripur taluk. File photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who is seeking re-election to parliament on the BJP ticket, filed his nomination papers in Shivamogga on Thursday, April 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghavendra submitted two sets of papers to Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade. His wife Tejaswini, BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra, JD(S) MLA Sharada Puryanaik, BJP leader Bhanu Prakash, former minister Hartal Halappa, MLA Gururaj Gantiholi, MLC Rudre Gowda, and former MLA K.B. Ashok Naik accompanied him.

Raghavendra is contesting Lok Sabha election for the fourth time. He won in 2009, 2018 (by-election) and 2019. He also served as MLA of Shikaripur.

The BJP candidate took out a procession with his supporters from Ramanna Shreshthi Park on the day. Hundreds of party workers participated in the procession. Early in the day, he offered prayers at temples in the town.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and others are attending the public meeting organised today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US