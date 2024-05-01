Shiv Sena fields Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan Lok Sabha seat

May 01, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Mumbai

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has fielded sitting MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. The BJP had shown interest in the seat for former Minister Ganesh Naik or his son former MP Sanjeev Naik.

Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has been nominated as the party’s contender for the Thane seat against sitting MP Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena (UBT). The party has fielded Hemanth Godse from Nashik.

The announcement of Mr. Shrikant’s nomination as a candidate of the ruling ‘Mahayuti’ alliance was made last month by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The alliance comprises the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.

Thane is a stronghold of Mr. Shinde who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in the district.

