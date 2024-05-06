Shiromani Akali Dal narrowing focus to ‘regional identity’

May 06, 2024 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - CHANDIGARH

With the parliamentary election closing in and electioneering picking up in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is toiling to reclaim lost ground appears to be narrowing its focus down to “regional identity”.

As the party continues its ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ (Save Punjab) march, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling them outsiders and Delhi-based parties that have never let Punjab’s interests prevail.

Addressing gatherings at Dera Bassi and Zirakpur areas in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, Mr. Badal said “Experimenting with Delhi-based parties had cost Punjab dearly with all its core issues including federal autonomy being put on the back burner.”

He added that Punjabis should put their faith in the SAD to ensure the State’s voice reaches Parliament.

Mr. Badal said, “Our experiments have cost us dearly. Earlier the Congress misled you with false promises of a loan waiver, and ₹2,500 per month for unemployed youth but did nothing. Then the AAP went a step further and promised ₹1,000 per month to women besides promising to eradicate drugs within ten days. This promise was also false, and the AAP stands thoroughly exposed as it has bankrupted the State by raising debt of one lakh crore.”

Pointing out that the SAD strongly supports federalism and has been demanding more rights for States, Mr. Badal said, the party is committed to federal autonomy to ensure Punjab’s rights are safeguarded. “Divisive politics propagated by Delhi-based parties that are based on religion and casteism will never succeed in the State. I am confident people will repose faith in their regional party – the SAD and shun Delhi-based parties.”

