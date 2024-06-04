Congress leader Shashi Tharoor appears to be headed for a fourth consecutive term from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. With only around 50,000 votes left to be counted, Tharoor has amassed a sizeable lead of 11,281 votes over BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

After trailing by over 20,000 votes behind Chandrasekhar, Tharoor has regained the lead with a margin of over 11,000 votes.

During the initial hours of counting, the fight between Chandrasekhar and Tharoor was neck-and-neck with each taking a lead of a few thousand votes.

By noon, the BJP leader gained a healthy lead of around 24,000 votes over Tharoor, who is hoping to win a fourth time from Thiruvananthapuram LS seat. However, more than an hour later, Tharoor took back the lead from Chandrasekhar.

