Kerala Election Results 2024 | Shashi Tharoor takes back lead in Thiruvananthapuram LS seat

Updated - June 04, 2024 03:36 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 03:05 pm IST

During the initial hours of counting, the fight between Chandrasekhar and Tharoor was neck-and-neck with each taking a lead of a few thousand votes in Election Results 2024.

PTI

Congress’ Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday regained the lead with a margin of over 11,000 votes. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor appears to be headed for a fourth consecutive term from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. With only around 50,000 votes left to be counted, Tharoor has amassed a sizeable lead of 11,281 votes over BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

After trailing by over 20,000 votes behind Chandrasekhar, Tharoor has regained the lead with a margin of over 11,000 votes.

During the initial hours of counting, the fight between Chandrasekhar and Tharoor was neck-and-neck with each taking a lead of a few thousand votes.

By noon, the BJP leader gained a healthy lead of around 24,000 votes over Tharoor, who is hoping to win a fourth time from Thiruvananthapuram LS seat. However, more than an hour later, Tharoor took back the lead from Chandrasekhar.

Follow live updates of Kerala election results

