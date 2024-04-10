ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) announces 3rd list of candidates; Shashikant Shinde to contest from Satara

April 10, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

Businessman Shriram Patil has been fielded from the Raver seat in Jalgaon

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde | Photo Credit: X/@shindespeaks

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has released the third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Legislative Council member Shashikant Shinde will contest the Satara Lok Sabha seat, while businessman Shriram Patil has been fielded from the Raver seat in Jalgaon, where he is pitted against the BJP’s Raksha Khadse, the daughter-in-law of Eknath Khadse, seeking a third term.

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP, is yet to announce its candidate from Satara.

With the latest announcements, the opposition NCP (SP) has named candidates for nine out of 10 seats that it will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It is yet to announce candidate from Madha.

(With inputs from PTI)

