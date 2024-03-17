Shame that DMK received funds from ‘gambling’ company; people will teach it a lesson: Palaniswami

March 17, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday hit out at the DMK for having accepted donations in the form of electoral bonds from Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd., a firm that was into the lottery trade.

Mr. Palaniswami said that it was a “shame” that the DMK “pretended” to enact a legislation against online gaming but received funds from what he described as a “gambling company” through electoral bonds. He said that the people would teach the DMK a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami said that it had been exposed that the DMK had received funds to the tune of ₹509 crore through electoral bonds from Future Gaming, which was into lottery and “gambling”. He recalled that the AIADMK governments under M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa banned the lucky draw and lottery tickets, respectively, to help save lives. His government had banned online gaming (which was set aside by the courts), he said.

“It is a matter of shame that the DMK, which pretended to act against online gaming and introduced a weak legislation, received funds [through electoral bonds] from a gambling company that put lives at risk,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

