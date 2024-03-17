GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shame that DMK received funds from ‘gambling’ company; people will teach it a lesson: Palaniswami

March 17, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday hit out at the DMK for having accepted donations in the form of electoral bonds from Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd., a firm that was into the lottery trade.

Mr. Palaniswami said that it was a “shame” that the DMK “pretended” to enact a legislation against online gaming but received funds from what he described as a “gambling company” through electoral bonds. He said that the people would teach the DMK a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami said that it had been exposed that the DMK had received funds to the tune of ₹509 crore through electoral bonds from Future Gaming, which was into lottery and “gambling”. He recalled that the AIADMK governments under M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa banned the lucky draw and lottery tickets, respectively, to help save lives. His government had banned online gaming (which was set aside by the courts), he said.

“It is a matter of shame that the DMK, which pretended to act against online gaming and introduced a weak legislation, received funds [through electoral bonds] from a gambling company that put lives at risk,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.