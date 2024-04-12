Shah exudes confidence of BJP winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats from U.P.

April 12, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that all the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh will be bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Shah claimed that earlier there was an atmosphere of fear across western U.P., but now criminals and goons are fleeing the State under the BJP government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Targeting the Opposition parties at a public rally in Moradabad, Mr. Shah said that every possible attempt is being made to divide the society on caste lines but voters in U.P. have made up their minds to give all the seats from the State to the BJP.

“In 2014 and 2019 [polls], Uttar Pradesh played the most important role in making Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister of India. In 2014, Uttar Pradesh gave 73 seats to the BJP and in the last Lok Sabha the number was 65 seats. But this time around I am confident of getting all the 80 parliamentary seats,” Mr. Shah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister stressed that in the 10-year rule, the BJP worked for each and every section of the society. “In this election, everyone needs to vote for the BJP. In the last 10 years, work has been done for every section of the society from women to farmers to youth, Dalits, labourers, and backward classes. Voting for the BJP candidate means voting for Narendra Modi,” added Mr. Shah.

Tough contest in Moradabad

Moradabad Lok Sabha seat is a challenging electoral terrain for the BJP with the party losing the seat in 2019 by over 97,000 votes. The BJP has won the seat only once till date. In the upcoming contest, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh has been fielded by the BJP to take on Ruchi Veera of the Samajwadi Party.

Mr. Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Moradabad for turning up in large numbers in the rally. “The people of Uttar Pradesh have always blessed the BJP. The enthusiasm and excitement shown by the people of Moradabad today, made it clear that this time the lotus will bloom on all the seats in the State and Uttar Pradesh will have the biggest contribution in making Modiji the Prime Minister for the third time,” Mr. Shah said.

Praising the law-and-order situation in U.P. under the BJP regime, the Home Minister claimed mafias and goons started fleeing U.P. after the Yogi Adityanath-led government was formed in the State. “As soon as the SP government lost power, instead of innocent people, goons started fleeing U.P.,” he added.

Mr. Shah blamed the Opposition INDIA bloc, including the SP and Congress, for dividing the society on caste lines and cautioned voters. “They will try to divide you [voters] on the basis of caste, while Modiji will keep the country united,” the Home Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.