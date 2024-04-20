Several millionaires in the fray for Lok Sabha polls  

April 20, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Several millionaires with movable and immovable properties worth crores are in the fray in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Candidates, including BJP State president G. Kishan Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Nizamabad sitting MP Arvind Dharmapuri, Eatala Rajender and others declared their assets and liabilities in the election affidavits submitted along with their nomination forms.

Arvind Dharmapuri ranked first among politicians in terms of assets worth ₹97.6 crore, including movable assets of ₹47.71 crore and immovable assets worth ₹49.81 crore. In the affidavit, Mr. Arvind declared several cases registered against him — most of which pertained to sections dealing with election offences, using abusive language and violation of model code of conduct.

BJP candidate from Bhongir Boora Narsaiah Goud has movable assets worth ₹7.74 crore while his wife B. Anita has movable assets worth ₹1.45 crore in her name. The couple’s immovable assets in the form of lands and plots are worth over ₹30 crore while their liabilities/dues together are estimated at ₹3.2 crore.

Eatala Rajender has immovable assets of ₹12.5 crore. The movable and immovable assets of Mr. Rajender’s wife Jamuna are worth over ₹41 crore and the couple have dues to the tune of ₹20 crore, as submitted in the affidavit.

Mr. Owaisi submitted that the gross total value of his movable and immovable assets was ₹2.8 crore and ₹16.01 crore respectively while immovable assets in the name of his wife Farheen Owaisi were worth ₹4.9 crore. The couple together have liabilities to the tune of ₹7 crore and interestingly Ms. Farheen Owaisi owes ₹1.2 crore to Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi as amount payable towards her share in the cost of house construction.

Mr. Kishan Reddy has movable assets worth ₹69.23 lakh while his wife G. Kavya’s movable assets are worth ₹3.84 crore. While Mr. Kishan Reddy has no immovable assets in his name, his wife has immovable assets worth ₹7.93 crore along with outstanding liabilities/dues of ₹1.63 crore.

BRS candidate from Nizamabad Bajireddy Goverdhan has nominal movable assets worth around ₹1 crore, but has immovable assets in the form of lands worth ₹2.85 crore.

Mahbubnagar Congress candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy does not own a house, according to the submission made in the affidavit while BJP candidate from Medak M. Raghunandan Rao has movable assets worth ₹9.02 crore. His immovable assets are worth ₹3.85 crore while immovable assets in his wife Madhavaneni Manjula Devi’s name are estimated to cost ₹9.09 crore.

