Several leaders join Congress

March 20, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

G. Chinna Reddy, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board, expressed optimism regarding the nationwide sentiment favouring the Congress. He asserted that the Congress was poised to win 14 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Several members of the MIM party, including Gonti Vikram Yadav, who unsuccessfully  contested from the Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituency, joined the Congress in the presence of Chinna Reddy at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday.

In a separate development, BJP leader Ganesh joined the Congress in the presence of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar at the latter’s residence. Former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy and former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao were present.

Telangana / Hyderabad

