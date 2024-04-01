Several candidates, including former Ministers, file nominations

April 01, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

With just three days left before the last date of filing nominations for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, as many as 49 candidates submitted 55 sets of nominations on Monday (April 1).

Among them were BJP MP from Bengaluru Central P.C. Mohan and Congress candidate from Bengaluru South Sowmya Reddy, and former MLAs V. Somanna and K. Sudhakar, who served as Ministers in the previous BJP government. The last two filed nominations from Tumkuru and Chickballapur parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

Raksha Ramaiah

Congress candidate Raksha Ramaiah, son of former Minister M.R. Seetharam, who is contesting against Dr. Sudhakar in Chikkaballapur, has declared total assets of ₹168.85 crore.

This includes assets (movable and immovable) worth ₹82.83 crore held by him, ₹17.02 crore held by by his wife Ashita Raksha Ramaiah apart from his and his son Samarr Ramaiah’s Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) share of ₹69 crore, as per the details provided in the affidavit. Movable assets under his name are worth ₹54.98 crore while immovable assets are ₹27.85 crore.

His liabilities in the form of loans from banks and financial institutions are over ₹20.93 crore while his wife’s liabilities in the form of bank loans and financial institutions ₹10.55 crore.

P.C. Mohan

Incumbent Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan has declared total assets of ₹81.28 crore. This includes movable and immovable assets of his family including his wife’s and his share in Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

According to his affidavit, while he holds assets worth ₹54.68 crore, including his HUF share, his wife, Shyla Mohan, holds total assets worth ₹26.6 crore. Movable assets under his name are worth ₹10.46 crore, while immovable assets are ₹19.18 crore, with the total coming to ₹29.64 crore.

His liabilities in the form of loans from banks and financial institutions are over ₹5.79 crore, while his wife’s liabilities in the form of bank loans and financial institutions ₹10.07 crore.

Mr. Mohan owns a Toyota Fortuner purchased in 2012 worth ₹3 lakh each, huge investments in the realty sector, bank deposits and jewellery worth ₹33.7 lakh. His wife owns jewellery, including gold and silver ornaments, worth ₹35.2 lakh, according to the affidavit.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms- National Election Watch last year, Mr. Mohan grabbed the second spot in the list of top 10 MPs who registered an increase in their assets between 2009 and 2019. In 2009, when Mr. Mohan fought his maiden electoral battle, he declared assets worth ₹5.37 crore.

V. Somanna

Former Housing Minister V. Somanna and his wife together hold assets worth ₹60.77 crore. In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission along with the nomination, Mr. Somanna has declared movable assets worth ₹ 9.68 crore, including ₹4.38 crore held by his wife J. Shailaja. His immovable assets are worth ₹51.21 - including 38.65 crore by his wife. In 2023 Assembly elections, he declared total assets of ₹48 crore and liabilities of ₹7 crore.

Mr. Somanna has liabilities worth ₹6.44 crore while his wife owes ₹16.18 crore to banks, financial institutions and towards other loans.

K. Sudhakar

Former Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has declared total assets of about ₹31.75 crore. This includes movable and immovable assets of his family that includes his wife and three dependent children.

His assets have grown by ₹2.75 crore from ₹29 crore in the 2023 Assembly polls to ₹31.75 crore now. This includes assets worth ₹24.04 crore held by his wife, Preethi G.A., as per the affidavit. Movable assets under his name are worth ₹2.69 crore while immovable assets are ₹5.01 crore, with the total coming to ₹7.71 crore, as per the affidavit.

Mr. Sudhakar owns a Lancer and three tractors worth ₹64.33 lakh each, and jewellery worth ₹9.55 lakh. His wife owns jewellery including gold, diamond and silver ornaments worth ₹68 lakh, according to the affidavit.

His liabilities in the form of loans from banks and financial institutions are over ₹1.3 crore while his wife’s liabilities in the form of bank loans and financial institutions ₹19.03 crore.

Sowmya Reddy

Sowmya Reddy, former MLA and daughter of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who is contesting against incumbent BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Bengaluru South, has declared total assets of ₹ 2.29 crore including movable and immovable properties.

According to her affidavit submitted along with her nomination, Ms Sowmya has declared assets worth ₹1.01 crore and immovable assets worth ₹1.28 crore.

She owns an Innova 2018 model car worth ₹19.85 lakh apart from gold and silver jewellery worth ₹28.02 lakh and a residential flat worth ₹1.28 crore. She has six pending criminal cases against her in various courts.

In the 2023 Assembly polls, she had lost to BJP candidate C.K. Ramamurthy by 16 votes. She had declared assets worth ₹2.11 crore and liabilities of ₹ 1.33 crore in 2023.

Her liabilities in the form of loans from banks and financial institutions are over ₹1.5 crore. This includes ₹ 56.28 lakh she had borrowed from her father Ramalinga Reddy and another ₹9.75 lakh from her brother Sriraj Kumar Reddy.

