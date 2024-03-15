Senior Punjab Congress leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits party, joins AAP

"I tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," wrote Mr. Chabbewal in his letter to the Congress president, which he also posted on X.
However, he did not mention any reason for quitting the party.
In another letter to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, which he also posted on X, Mr. Chabbewal, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, wrote, "I hereby submit my resignation from membership of legislative assembly, Punjab, with immediate effect".