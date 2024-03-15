Senior Punjab Congress leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits party, joins AAP

March 15, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Chandigarh

Raj Kumar Chabbewal did not mention any reason for quitting the party

In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior party MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal on March 15 quit the party and has joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The 54-year-old Mr. Chabbewal, who is a legislator from Chabbewal assembly constituency in Hoshiarpur district, posted on X, "Resigned today from INC and Legislative Assembly Punjab." ALSO READ 2024 Lok Sabha polls | AAP first list for Punjab includes 5 Ministers

"I tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," wrote Mr. Chabbewal in his letter to the Congress president, which he also posted on X.

However, he did not mention any reason for quitting the party.

In another letter to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, which he also posted on X, Mr. Chabbewal, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, wrote, "I hereby submit my resignation from membership of legislative assembly, Punjab, with immediate effect".